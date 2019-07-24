Reader responds to letter about nominating process
Bill Todd’s July 10, 2019, letter to the editor was an interesting read. In his attempt at brevity, he makes the facts sound like the Republicans’ nominating process was no big deal. So much was left out. That’s just WRONG.
I’m not going to play tit-for-tat for the events he mentioned. I will mention a few, however. What happened from the very beginning of the campaign captured my attention. Otherwise, I’d be just another citizen voter sitting on the sidelines.
For Scott Wyatt to say that he couldn’t resign his position on the Republican Local Planning Committee (LDC) doesn’t make common sense. I’ve know for a long time that the best way to oust an incumbent is to use the convention process.
Yes, Scott took advantage of the “new” law. To hear him tell it, he tried but was unable to formally resign his position on the LDC. Before he resigned, though, his proxy voted to have a convention.
I’ve NEVER been a part of something from which I couldn’t resign. By all ethical -- if not party standards -- a person OR his proxy should never vote where he has a personal interest.
At the vote, Scott Wyatt tells no one when his proxy votes on his behalf that he’s going to run for the 97th General Assembly delegate office held by the incumbent, Chris Peace. He knew it, though. This was planned MONTHS beforehand. What ethics will Scott Wyatt use once in office? How does that sound to you?
From that point forward, it’s one comedy of ethical if not political wrongdoings after another. The one key and common element in what happened is that the majority of citizens’ voices were suppressed and their votes stolen.
I attended several of the events mentioned in news reports. Nonetheless, I would strongly encourage each citizen to go back through the news articles as reported by the Richmond Times Dispatch and especially The Mechanicsville Local. And don’t forget to review the Freedom of Information document from the Hanover Public School System that clearly explains the chicanery in obtaining school property for the convention.
And, yet, when questioned by the LDC, Tom Miller, LDC chair and key player in Scott Wyatt’s campaign, angrily adjourned not one, not two, but three LDC meetings and stormed out of the meetings because he did not want to reveal the details and financial status of the LDC, especially in regards to the convention. Be sure to watch the videos of the LDC meetings he chaired. His behavior is very revealing.
Because of his behavior, the ability of the LDC to carry on the business of the LDC was hampered and delayed, which caused what eventually turned into insurmountable issues and problems. He may try to justify his behavior but the responsibility of the chair is to promote order, fairness, decorum, and efficiency during the meeting. He pointedly and loudly refused several people’s recommendations to appoint a parliamentarian to help him at the third meeting after he had failed to properly run the first two meetings. How does that sound to you?
The voices and votes of the 97th District citizens was suppressed and stolen when the Republican Party of Virginia Central Committee’s (RPVCC) Fifty-six ignoble members voted on behalf of the 97th District citizens to elect our nominee. They refused to accept the vote of the 2,400 of those in the 97th District who voted in an OPEN election. The RPVCC voted to accept the restricted convention’s results. You need to know that 100-plus citizens’ opportunity to vote at that convention was engineered to not allow them to vote, or you could say, stolen by the Wyatt Campaign. How does that sound to you?
MOST of those 56 don’t even live in the 97th District. The convention was expressly cancelled by the Republican Party, i.e. by the LDC and the state RVP chairman in writing via a letter and on the RPV website. We stayed home based upon that. So, of course, Scott got 400-plus votes at a cancelled convention at the time. Chris had over 550-plus votes locked in even if Wyatt didn’t allow the other 100-plus citizens to have a vote at the convention. Chris Peace would have easily won that convention vote if it had not been cancelled by the LDC and state RPV chair. How does that sound to you?
When the nomination appeals finally made it to the RPVCC, we have learned from those who were there and walking into the meeting, certain party leaders were overheard commenting that they knew how that vote was going to turn out. It didn’t matter what the facts were and it didn’t matter what was or was not presented. How does that sound to you?
You must realize that this may have been planned since late 2018 by certain Senate Republican Party leaders who approached Scott Wyatt to run for the delegate seat in 2019. These politicians aren’t even in the House of Delegates. This wasn’t really about Chris Peace as a delegate. It’s about him being a statesman and making decisions for his constituents, not always following the party line as established by powers that are in control, and personal issues that have now become even more hurtful between individuals who were friends at one point. How does that sound to you?
Chris Peace determined that since there were already 19 Republican delegates that were going to vote for passage of the Medicaid bill, Chris had the good business sense to work across the aisle to require accountability in the bill before he negotiated his vote to pass the bill. Is compromise really a bad thing in politics when serving the best interests of citizens? It was not just one sweeping thoughtless vote as some would have you believe. It had nothing to do with undue influence no matter what others like to ingenuously accuse Chris Peace of. Things never are that simple but, in politics, especially dirty politics, opposing sides will make glib, broad sweeping claims to win votes.
Ultimately, the citizens’ voice will not be suppressed and their votes will not be stolen either. For me, it’s about the RIGHT TIME, RIGHT CHOICE; it is NOT Scott Wyatt.
Stay tuned.
Ray Alexander
Mechanicsville Resident takes issue with racism claim
When reading the letters to the editor section of the July 17, 2019, issue of The Mechanicsville Local, I was reminded of one of Aesop’s Fables -- the one about the person who cried wolf. This is the one about a person who was herding sheep. As a joke, this sheep herder yelled “Wolf,” and all his friends rushed over to help drive off the wolf. There was no wolf.
After several more cries of wolf when there was no wolf, this person’s friends stopped running to help. Then a real wolf showed up and the sheep herder yelled for help. No one came.
The moral of this story is that people will not believe a liar even when the liar is telling the truth. The people who yell racism even when none exists are just like this sheep herder. After a while people stop believing them.
The U.S. Constitution gives every citizen the right of assembly and the right of free speech. Everybody has these rights. The extreme left does not support the U.S. Constitution.
Every time an accusation of racism is made, objective fair-minded people take a good look. If racism is real, people are ready to take action.
In the political environment today false charges of racism occur every day. People no longer take these charges seriously. Just more fake news you know. The left has yelled racism when there was no racism too often.
A controversial group came into Hanover County. They asked for their right of assembly and their right of free speech. They received these rights. They exercised these rights without incident and they moved on. No problem. I do not believe anybody in Hanover County believed anything this group had to say. They have a right of free speech. We have a right to ignore what they say. And we did.
The far left sees a political issue. Nothing more. Just another false claim of racism. Just another left wing lie. Just another cry of wolf when there is no wolf. No need to believe the far left. We know that.
Larnie C. Allgood Jr.
Mechanicsville
