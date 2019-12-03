MECHANICSVILLE – Tradition quickly comes to mind when anyone in the Mechanicsville area thinks about the second Sunday in December. Calendars throughout the community are marked for the annual Mechanicsville Christmas Parade.
Participants will kick off at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 and follow a parade route through the Village of Mechanicsville. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life”. And, in keeping with tradition, Santa Claus will make an appearance before his big night on Christmas Eve.
This year’s Grand Marshal will be Karlis Graubics, a Rotary past district governor.
As always, the event is being presented by by the Mechanicsville Rotary and Ruritan Clubs.
Eleven categories will be judged for awards, with staff representing Richmond Suburban News – The Mechanicsville Local, Ashland-Hanover Local, Powhatan Today and The Goochland Gazette handling the honors.
The parade lineup starts on Hanover Green Drive and travels through the Windsor Subdivision, south on Atlee Road, and west on Old Mechanicsville Turnpike to Elm Drive. It runs 1.8 miles.
The lineup is as follows: VFW Battlefield Post 9808; Col. David R. Hns, Hanover County sheriff; Chief Jethro H. Piland III, Hanover County Fire-EMS; Mechanicsville Rotary &Mechanicsville Ruritan presidents.
U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman; Sen. Ryan McDougle; Sean Davis, Henry District supervisor; Grand Marshal Karlis Graubics); Scott Wyatt, Cold Harbor Disctrict supervisor.
Miss Hanover Abilities / Hanover Community Support Services; Atlee Marching Raiders Band; American Legion Post 175; Hanover Christmas Mother Carolyn Bowles.
Richmond Twisters; 15 Cub Scout Pack 503 (Church of the Redeemer); Hanover Chamber of Commerce; Bruce Paulus; Lowry Motorsports; The Dance Lab LLC; Phillip Downey.
Eastern Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad; National Street Rod Association – Pat Patrick; Atlee High School Junior ROTC; Highland Springs High School Band; Highland Springs High School Cheer.
Richmond Raceway; Ashcake Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 13; Cub Scout Pack 502; Glen Allen Towing; Richmond Flying Squirrels; Virginia Traffic Control; Girl Scout Troop 4289.
Sandra and James 5 Dollar Jewelry; Cub Scout Pack 553; Lifehouse Church; Bill Talley Ford; Mechanicsville Rebels Football and Cheering; Cub Scout Pack 544; Mechanicsville Little League.
Pups n Sudz; Spotlight Acro and Cheer; The Zehringer Family; Warriors Way Martial Arts Institute; Industrial Taphouse; Village Bank; Texas Roadhouse.
Mechanicsville Vol. Fire Department Station 7 Rescue 407; Girls Scout Troop 920 and Senior Troop 5274; Colonial Truck Sales; Kickin’ Country Line Dancin’; Richmond Towing.
Moments of Hope Outreach; Lee-Davis NJROTC; Atkinson Insurance LLC; Capital City Collision and Frame; Little Bean Coffee Company; Cub Scout Pack 555; Steve Lacombe.
Truckz N Old Skoolz and Ladies of TNOS; Central Virginia Mustang Club; Rocky Ridge Riders 4-H Club; Smoking Aces Car Club; Silver Stirrups; Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club (RMACC).
Tuckaway Child Care Centers; RVA Jeep Wave; Mechanicsville Mudders;
Robinson’s Towing and Recovery; Hanover Historic Machinery Club; Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Station 7 Engine 407.
Dalton Realty -- Susan Compton; Junkluggers of Central Virginia; Lee-Davis Stonewall Jackson FFA; ACCA Shrine; Hanover High School Marching Band; Boy Scouts of America Troop 503.
Exit Realty -- Parade of Homes; Hanover High School FFA; M.W. Butler Electrical, LLC; Affordable Spa Services; Cpt. William Latane’ Camp #1690, Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Virginia Flaggers; W.C. Wickham Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp #2250; The Hanover Dragoons; Henry Volunteer Fire Company; C&W Hanover Septic; Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Unit 606.
Lee-Davis High School Cheerleaders; Lee Davis HS Marching Band; and Santa Claus -- Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Station 7; and end of parade -- Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
For more information on this year’s parade, visit the Mechanicsville Rotary Club website: www.mechanicsvillerotary.org or contact event co-chairs Bret Atwood (804-339-2548, email: bret@atwoodprint.com) or David Fuller (804-690-5666, email: dfuller100@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.