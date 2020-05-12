BLANKENSHIP, Patricia, 71, of Hanover, Va., entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2020. Widow of Samuel K Blankenship III; survived by son, James “Jay” H. Smith III (Theresa); daughter, Sylvia A. Blankenship; granddaughter, Ashley Blankenship (Scott Cramer); grandson, James Smith IV; and great-granddaughter, Alexzandra “Allie” Cramer. A memorial service will be held at a later date.  

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email