BLANKENSHIP, Patricia, 71, of Hanover, Va., entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2020. Widow of Samuel K Blankenship III; survived by son, James “Jay” H. Smith III (Theresa); daughter, Sylvia A. Blankenship; granddaughter, Ashley Blankenship (Scott Cramer); grandson, James Smith IV; and great-granddaughter, Alexzandra “Allie” Cramer. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
