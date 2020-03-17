PARTIN, Patricia Temple, 80, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Wesley T. Partin Jr.; children, Kim (Lindsay), Gale (Ron), Wes (Chrissy) and Robbie (Beth); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Douglas (Janet) Temple. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Patricia was very strong in her faith and a lifetime follower of Jesus Christ. Her favorite place to be was on the water, in a boat. The family received friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. A funeral service immediately followed at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park.  

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email