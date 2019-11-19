DEAN, Paul Eugene, 99, of Mechanicsville, passed from this life November 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by wife of 68 years, Dorothy Agee Dean. He is survived by his special niece and caregiver, Vivian Fritter; many other nieces and nephews; and his sidekick, “Stinker” the cat. He was a lifetime member of Pole Green Church of Christ, which is now Compass Christian Church. The family received friends on Tuesday, November 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
Here's a list of roads closed during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon this weekend
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
-
Virginia could decriminalize marijuana with new Democratic majority in legislature
-
‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filmed post-apocalyptic scenes at Richmond Coliseum
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.