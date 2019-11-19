DEAN

DEAN, Paul Eugene, 99, of Mechanicsville, passed from this life November 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by wife of 68 years, Dorothy Agee Dean. He is survived by his special niece and caregiver, Vivian Fritter; many other nieces and nephews; and his sidekick, “Stinker” the cat. He was a lifetime member of Pole Green Church of Christ, which is now Compass Christian Church. The family received friends on Tuesday, November 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

