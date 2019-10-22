STRATIOU, Pete V., peacefully passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born January 3, 1945, in Piraeus, Greece, to Zoie and Vlasis Stratiou. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Themis V. Stratiou. Pete is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary C. Stratiou; daughter, Zoie Ragousis and her children, Kosta, Pete and Eleni; son, John Stratiou and his wife, Lisa and his children, Nik and Demi; son, Peter Stratiou and his children, Alexis, Pete and Jaxon; and son, Chris Stratiou. He is also survived by his brother, Stratos (Athanasia); and sister, Soultana Menegatos; and many other extended family and friends. The most loving husband, father, grandfather "Pappou," brother, cousin and uncle anyone could ever ask for. Pete's love of family could not be surpassed and his family was his most prized possession. He will be dearly missed. Pete's family had a gathering of family and friends on Tuesday, October 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Bliley-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Trisagion Prayer Service was held at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 23, at 1 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., followed by interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
