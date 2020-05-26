MECHANICSVILLE – With a grade point average of 4.54, Wyley Petrus has attained the rank of valedictorian for the Hanover High School Class of 2020.
Serving as salutatorian is Deysia Oakcrum, who wraps up her public education with a 4.51 GPA.
Wyley is the son of Marc and Colonie Petrus of Mechanicsville.
He was a member of the Hanover High School Marching Band his freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years. He also was a member of the Hanover Drumline his sophomore, junior and senior years.
In addition to his involvement with the band, he was a member of the Debate Team in grades 10-12, having served as captain his senior year. During his junior and senior years, he also was a member of the Trivia Team, Beta Club, National Honor Society and Latin Honors Society.
Wyley took part in the Hawks and Knights unite program, where select high school students mentor Oak Knoll Middle School students.
In the fall, he plans to attend the University of Virginia College of Arts and Sciences, with the goal of applying to the McIntire School of Commerce.
As for his years at Hanover High, Wyley said, “Words can’t describe how grateful I am to the faculty, staff, and fellow classmates who supported me along my high school career. I am grateful that I knew them and saddened to leave them as I go off to college. I can only hope that someday I will be able to repay them.”
Although my high school career may be ending abruptly due to the current situation [schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic], I am and always will be proud to be a Hanover Hawk,” he added.
Deysia’s parents are Shawn and Tracie Oakcrum of Mechanicsville.
She has served as president of the School Council, senior captain of the Varsity Competition and Sideline Cheerleading, and secretary of the Beta Club.
She also was a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field, and Peers Helping Peers.
Deysia portrayed Gabriella Montez in the school theater production of “High School Musical”.
In her community she served as a student representative with the Virginia PTA.
She will be attending the University of Virginia as an Echols Scholar, with the intent of majoring in Neuroscience (pre-med) and minoring in Spanish.
The high school experience, she said, was memorable as she was able to become involved in a variety of different activities, which “allowed me to create amazing connections with both teachers and students, which is what helped me build such a positive high school experience.”
Deysia said, “I have always been very future-oriented and academically focused, so I want to thank the teachers that made it possible for me to achieve both my academic and extracurricular goals simultaneously. My class rank is a representation of the hard work I exerted, my rigorous course selection, and the extra time spent outside of class meeting with my teachers to ensure that I understood the curriculum.”
“I am excited to see what the future holds for me as I continue my academic path to being a psychiatrist, while continuing to explore the things I am passionate about such as music, exercise and nutrition, and politics,” she said.
