HANOVER – The Hanover County Board of Supervisors approved a plan last week that allots more than $9 million in CARES relief funds to a number of county agencies that must be spent by the end of the year.
The federal funds are designated as assistance to be used for coronavirus mitigation or COVID-19 related projects such as installing sneeze guards or altering public spaces to allow social distancing.
Finance director Jacob Sumner presented a plan that provided those physical updates, but also allots more than $6 million to Hanover County schools for their mitigation efforts.
The bulk of those funds will be used to purchase laptop devices for all students from third grade up to high school. Plans to distribute those devices during the next two years have been accelerated, highlighted by the need for remote learning highlighted during the recent crisis.
Sumner’s plan included $450,000 for school facilities improvement, including in class feeding, mobile food carts and sanitizing stations.
Installing mobile hot spots and supplying those student devices accounts for $3.6 million and the Sheriff’s Office will receive $130,000 for partitions and other necessary improvements.
Personal protection equipment and communication backup and improvements will cost about $575,000.
Two new ambulances also are included at a cost of $720,000 to ensure coverage when other units are not in service due to disinfection requirements.
A reimbursement for the county’s increased personnel costs due to the pandemic, and funds for Ashland’s mitigation efforts are included in the package.
More than $950,000 is allotted for county facility improvements, including sneeze guards and disinfecting machines and more than $2 million will be used to improve digital submission systems and supply tablets to appraisers. The funds also will allow funds for sheriff’s deputies to unitize an e-citation program that eliminates the need for paper transfers.
Sumner’s initial presented plan did not include funding for small business relief, but Chickahominy supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek and Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard asked to see the alternate plan that did include $300,000 in relief funding for the county’s small businesses.
Businesses must apply for the funding and a random selection process will be employed if requests exceed the allotted funding. The relief money cannot be used to replace lost revenue, and the program will be administered through the Economic Development Office.
A number of small business owners and citizens spoke in favor of the additional funding, and supervisors agreed that the assistance should be included.
Cuts to funds allocated for food services and personnel reimbursements will partially fund the relief efforts, and the adjustment does not require major changes in the funding’s disbursement plan.
Supervisors unanimously approved the plan, and Sumner said his department would recalculate the allotment amounts reflecting the small business relief funding.
Some supervisors lamented the fact that state officials decided to distribute 50 percent of the federal funds to localities, and retained more than $9 million of what some considered the county’s money.
As for the possibility of those dollars coming to Hanover, Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson said, “We’re not getting that other $9 million. I don’t think we’ll ever get a penny of it.”
Vice chair Sean Davis, Henry District, also voiced concerns regarding the additional money, and said the allotted $9 million would not rectify losses incurred by the county during the pandemic.
In other matters, the Virginia Department of Transportation will have the final say as to whether four Hanover roadways will be restricted for thru-truck travel.
County supervisors approved a resolution making a formal request to VDOT to exclude the roads from tractor-trailers, dump trucks and other large commercial vehicles.
Supervisors held a public hearing last week to gather input before voting to approve the request.
Director of Public Works Mike Flagg said interest in restricting truck traffic on those roads is a result of the Wegmans’ project.
The roads involved in the discussion include sections of Ashcake, New Ashcake, Atlee Station and Peaks Roads.
“We have received numerous citizen concerns related to safety and well-being primarily around the zoning activity related to Wegmans,” Flagg said last month when he asked supervisors to schedule a public hearing.
Flagg listed a myriad of concerns raised by citizens regarding increased truck traffic on those roads, including the large number of school bus stops on those sections, pedestrian access, cyclist safety and the possibility of trucks delaying EMS vehicles.
Citizens also have expressed concerns regarding the residential nature of the areas and the hazards of all-hour operations.
In order to restrict trucks, Flagg said VDOT requires that a reasonable alternate route is available for trucks to reach their destination. In addition, the truck traffic must be shown to not be compatible with the affected area.
Roads considered must be classified as residential or must be considered a local collector route in order to be considered, and Flagg presented drawings of alternate routes that must accompany any application to VDOT. A transcript of the public hearing and comments collected also will be forwarded to VDOT.
Kathy Woodcock was one of several residents who spoke in favor of the restrictions.
“Living on Ashcake Road, I’ve had the unenviable position of following many 18-wheelers as I travel to my home,” Woodcock said. “I can sit in my home and watch the 18-wheelers go by and the spray of water coming up. It is not safe at the current level of traffic we have today for these large trucks.”
Woodcock said those trucks come to a complete stop when approaching each other from opposite directions due to the lack of adequate shoulders and narrow pavement. “They endanger those who live there. They endanger school children and school bus drivers who are nervous,” she said.
“These are residential communities and additional trucks would disrupt the quality of life.”
Board members voted unanimously to submit a formal request to VDOT to restrict traffic on all of four roads that include:
- Ashcake Road from the intersection of Peaks and Mount Hermon with Sliding Hill and Georgetown Roads. (1.7 miles).
- Atlee Station Road between Sliding Hill Road and Route 301. (3.7 miles).
-New Ashcake Road from Sliding Hill Road to Route 301. (3.4 miles).
- Peaks Road, (2.8 miles).
