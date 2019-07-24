HANOVER -- For the second time in eight months, the Hanover County Planning Commission recommended denial of a project that would have changed the complexion of the Route 33 corridor near the Henrico County line.
Several commissioners cited concerns regarding density, infrastructure and a perceived focus on residential availability versus commercial development as well as transportation concerns on Route 33.
Hanover’s Comprehensive Plan identifies the area as suitable for residential and commercial development and mixed use zoning. The Planning Commission issued a unanimous recommendation for denial last November, and the applicant did not pursue a hearing with the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
Boyd Homes submitted a revised plan for the Lake District, an area of more than 310 acres located just off Mountain Road near the county line that outlined 86 additional acres for economic development in an effort to alleviate concerns raised when the panel first recommended denial last year.
Revisions to the plan made early this year also reduced the number of residential units to 1,787 and identified more than 300,000 square feet of commercial or light industrial development.
Larry Leadbetter, who represents the South Anna District in which the development is proposed, thanked Boyd Homes for its efforts during the past two years to submit an acceptable plan for county approval. Even with the revised plans that included a substantial reduction in residential units, Leadbetter said he could not support the proposal.
“The heartburn I have with the project is the high density,” Leadbetter said. “The original concept of why this corridor was changed in the Comprehensive Plan was to incorporate an economic development zone . . . the focal point was on the commercial side of this for economic development.”
Leadbetter noted that no timetable had been provided for improvements on Route 33, as he moved to recommend denial of the project.
Commissioner Steven Hadra, Chickahominy District, agreed, issuing a concern regarding the commercial aspect of the project.
“What’s being considered here is putting in residential first and then hoping the economic development comes later . . . and hoping that will come to fruition,” Hadra said.
“I think we need more commercial and less residential,” Commissioner Jerry Bailey, Henry District, said.
An equal number of speakers took advantage of the public hearing to either voice support or opposition to the project.
A large portion of the opposition comments were centered around the limitations of Mountain Road and the effects of increased traffic on an already congested area.
Brandon Davis, a manager at Tyson Foods, said widening the road along frontage associated with the project would not eliminate serious access problems at the processing facility.
The company already employs off-duty patrols to ensure the safety of their employees when entering or exiting the facility during shift changes.
He likened increased traffic on Mountain Road associated with the project as a “potential death trap.”
While acknowledging the inadequacies of Mountain Road, Boyd Homes representative and attorney Jeffrey Geiger said the approval of the Lake District would provide transportation proffered funds to relieve that condition.
“If the Planning Commission recommends approval and the Board [of Supervisors] approves this project, we stand ready to partner with the county on solutions to making Mountain Road more efficient using a public private partnership,” Geiger said.
“The project before you tonight is not about where you will live, but where the next generation will live and work,” Geiger said.
Cold Harbor Commissioner Frederic McGhee noted Boyds’ efforts to meet the county’s desires by increasing the commercial element of the project and reducing the number of residential units.
“It looks as if Boyd had done what the county has asked them to do with this property,” McGhee said. “I would like to see a way that this could happen.” He suggested some sort of guarantee be issued regarding the commercial element and suggested an adjustment to the phasing plan that staggers development. “I’d like to see more of it (commercial development) sooner rather than later,” he said.
Planning Director David Maloney suggested the commission could deny recommendation as presented with the caveat of approval with adjusted phasing.
Maloney said Lake District will provide shovel-ready sites for potential commercial customers, and is contributing more than $6 million in infrastructure improvements. That includes $3 million for road improvements, $3.4 million in school funding, and more than $400,000 for a potential Fire/EMS facility in the area.
He noted that the county’s Comprehensive Plan designates just such land use for the area.
Maloney said the plan does assure more than 300,000 square feet of office retail space under the current phasing plan.
“I would submit this project, which is heavy on the residential side, actually is exactly what the Comprehensive Plan envisions,” Maloney said. He said denial of the project should prompt discussions with the Board [of Supervisors] regarding the Comp Plan and possible adjustments.
“The consistency and predictability of that plan has been a hallmark for more than 30 years that the plan has been in place,” Maloney said.
The panel denied recommendation by a 5-2 vote with McGhee and Mechanicsville representative Randy Whittaker providing the opposing votes. The project now moves on for Board of Supervisors consideration with the recommendation of denial from the Planning Commission.
