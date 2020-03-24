HANOVER -- The Hanover County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to consider proffer amendments regarding the Wegman’s Distribution Center later this month, but that public hearing has been postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus crisis.
The meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today (Wednesday, March 25) will be held but all public hearings have been postponed, including last week’s meeting of the Planning Commission and other committees.
But, the public discussion regarding the controversial proposal continues to percolate, and opponents of the project are waging an organized campaign to deny the distribution center planned for a site adjacent to several Hanover neighborhoods.
At a board meeting earlier this month, eight mostly Fox Head residents spoke in opposition to the project, an appearance that has become routine at meetings as opponents take advantage of public comment periods to voice their concerns.
Milestone resident Thomas Bateman expressed his concerns regarding the proposed distribution center.
“We want to keep Hanover Hanover,” Bateman said. “A stocked treasury but a gutted soul is not Hanover. I’m not against raising our tax revenues, but at what cost?” Bateman also objected to the process that enabled Wegman’s to locate in Hanover County.
“As a Hanover resident who loves Hanover, I felt betrayed.”
Anita Philp also expressed similar sentiments as she voiced her opposition to the project.
“The place this is being put is not the right place,” Philp said. “This is like trying to shoehorn a mega square piece into a small little round hole. There are other sites in the county that would be much more suitable.”
Philp said the approval process for the project did not consider the effects on homeowners in the area.
“As I have learned how this project landed on Sliding Hill Road, it’s made me learn that the Economic Development Authority and Planning Commission gave little or no thought about the effect on me, my family or my friends and neighbors.”
She cited as evidence the Planning Commission’s recommendation to unanimously approve the proffer amendments after hearing from a long list of citizens who opposed the action.
“This is going to be a big impact on our community and not in a good way,” Philp said after listing a number of concerns, including noise, traffic, safety, preservation of wetlands and historic neighborhoods.
Philp urged board members to reject the application to amend the proffers and leave in place the list of proffers from 1995.
Fox Head resident Jeff Hetzer also said the proposed site is not compatible with the proposed project. “It’s just not a suitable piece of property for the magnitude of the project that Wegman’s wants to put there,” he said. “It’s also not compatible with the existing land use in the adjacent areas.”
As a possible decision looms, signs expressing a “No Wegman’s” message have appeared throughout the county, especially in those neighborhoods most affected by the proposed project.
According to reports, some residents are reporting thefts of those signs. Fox Head officials voted to permit the signs on residents’ property, but said they will not be allowed on community property. Signs also are forbidden on all Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) maintained property or right-of-ways.
A group of Wegman’s officials recently travelled to Hanover and met with neighborhood representatives in discussions, talks that one poster on social media described as “less than productive”.
Board members Angela Kelly-Wiecek and Faye Prichard scheduled a visit to the Rochester, New York, center last weekend, but postponed when states of emergency were declared in several counties, including Hanover followed by a statewide declaration by Governor Northam.
In other news regarding the pandemic, Hanover County Public Schools will remain closed through Spring Break. Students with internet access should continue online learning while additional packets will be available for those who request it or do not have broadband access.
Superintendent Michael Gill said demand for those paper packets have been higher than anticipated, and there may be shortages at some locations.
“Hanover County Public Schools will be closed through April 12. This includes all extracurricular events and use of our buildings by any group. We will continue to reassess our decision to determine if any further closures are necessary beyond this time,” Gill said in a letter to parents and students.
The superintendent acknowledged the difficulty of extended closing and the hardships it presents for most families.
“We understand that this is a significant disruption to your daily lives as we all work to adjust to our new normal. We do not make these decisions lightly, but we believe this is the best decision to help further protect our community.”
Lesson plans for the additional two weeks’ closure are being prepared from teachers and administrators who are working remotely and are available via email for student inquiries.
While the online work allows students to maintain course studies, Gill emphasized it’s not the same as in-class instruction.
“As a reminder, the learning activities created by our teachers and specialists are designed to reinforce skills and engage students in learning. They are not a substitute for classroom instruction. As a result, we do not expect students to master this material on their own, and these activities will not be graded,” the superintendent said.
He also noted the fluidity of the situation and the many questions that remain unanswered regarding SOL (Standards of Learning) testing, graduation and makeup days.
“The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is working to address all of these issues and more. The VDOE recently expressed its desire to provide greater flexibility in these areas. When we receive official guidance, we will share it with you,” Gill said.
Free curbside food service will continue through the closure “while supplies last.”
