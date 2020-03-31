ANDERSON

ANDERSON, Preston James Jr., 74, departed this life March 24, 2020. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home. Due to the current public health crisis, memorial services will be announced at a later time. Online condolences may be registered on www.hwdabney.com

