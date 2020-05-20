Quillin and Norton lead AHS as valedictorian and salutatorian

MECHANICSVILLE – Brian Quillin, with a grade point average of 4.58889, leads the Class of 2020 at Atlee High School.
Kenly Norton is the class’ salutatorian with a GPA of 4.453.
Brian’s parents are John and Julie Quillin of Mechanicsville.
During his years at Atlee, he has served as vice president of the National Honor Society, a writing tutor for the Raider Writing Center (junior year), and a member of the National Beta Club and National Spanish Honor Society (three years).
He also was a member of the boys cross country and track teams (three years varsity).
Brian is a member of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church Youth Group and Neighborhood Bible Study.
He works part-time as a lifeguard at American Family Fitness in Virginia Center Commons during the school year. “I have also been the assistant manager at the Kings Charter pools for the past two summers,” he added.
Brian’s higher education plans have him attending the University of Virginia in the Echols Scholars Program. He plans to have a double major in chemistry and biology on a pre-health track.
His years at Atlee, he said, are certainly highlighted by his being “extremely honored to give the valedictory speech at graduation.”
“Over the past four years,” he continued, “I have been constantly humbled by the insight of both my teachers and classmates. It did indeed require hard work to remain at the top of my class, but it would not have been possible without the Atlee and Mechanicsville community.”
According to Brian, the IB Program “also gave me worldly perspective on ethics and culture, which led me to consider a career in medicine with insight on ethical medical practice. I plan on attending medical school in the future.”
Kenly is the daughter of John and Sydney Norton of Mechanicsville.
During her years at Atlee, she has served as president of the Latin National Honor Society, president of the Latin Club and secretary of the Class Council. She also was a member of the swim team, Art Guild, and National Honor Society/Beta.
Her community involvements include serving as a swim team instructor for Special Olympics, a cheerleading buddy for Challenger, and club swimming.
Kenly plans to major in psychology as an Echols Scholar at the University of Virginia.
Her high school experience was fulfilling because “I loved the community at Atlee.” She said she “got to know people outside of my normal friend group. I think the IB program was crucial in giving me these bonds with fellow students, but Atlee in general is a place where I could always find a friendly face to talk to.”
She pointed out that “I didn’t go through high school with a GPA goal or dreams of being highly ranked, so I was surprised when I found out that I was salutatorian.”
Kenly said she took classes that interested her “and went from here, and I think that philosophy helped me stay engaged even after heavy work weeks or times when I was tired and had tests in every class.”
“I’m super excited for college — almost too stoked at this point. I’m ready to really hone in on what I want to do and take as many interesting classes as possible,” she added.
“I say I’m majoring in psychology for now, but I also want to look into global politics or maybe even art history, so who knows what could happen in the future! I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to go to UVA and glad Atlee was where I had my high school experience,” Kenly said.
