MECHANICSVILLE – When Hanover tied visiting Atlee at a touchdown apiece in the first quarter, it looked like the Hawks might be able to run with the Raiders on both teams’ season closer Friday night. But when the Raiders responded with a 70-yard touchdown run by Andrew Stevens on the ensuing kickoff return, any hopes by Hanover fans for an upset were dashed as Atlee ran away with a 55-13 win.
The Raiders wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. On their opening drive, quarterback Tyler Warren connected with receiver Alexander Oliver for a 50-yard touchdown pass. Atlee followed Hanover’s scoring drive with Stevens’ kickoff return, a 4-yard touchdown run by Joseph Slade Jr., and a 46-yard pass from Warren to Oliver to extend its lead to 28-7.
“I think that’s what we try to be every game is try to be very balanced,” said Atlee head coach Matt Gray.
The Raiders were led offensively by three seniors, Oliver, Warren, and Kody Ohl. Oliver tallied 10 receptions for 265 yards and five touchdowns. Warren completed 6-of-11 passes for 151 yards and two passing touchdowns and Ohl completed 6-of-9 passes for 123 yards with three passing touchdowns.
Defensively, Atlee bottled up Hanover for most of the game. Quarterback Levi Huesman, who completed 10-of-21 passes for 130 yards and the Hawks’ first touchdown, could not get Hanover into the end zone again until the closing moments of the third quarter. The Raiders held the Hawks’ ground game to just 74 yards.
“Play good defense and get the ball to our top guys,” Gray said. “We were able to do that tonight and I’m really proud of the effort the boys gave.”
Atlee finishes the season 4-6 and will lose 15 seniors to graduation. With so many seniors leaving after this season, Gray said the win Friday night was “bittersweet.”
“Love it for the seniors for everything that they’ve given to the program,” Gray said. “Really excited for them because they got the win but at the same time, they’re gone. ... Love them to death.”
Rodney Robinson can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.
