TALLEY, Reba V. “Grandma,” 92, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alton E. Talley; daughter, Judy K. Williams; her parents, T.H. and Beatrice Medlin; five brothers and two sisters. Reba is survived by three children, Stuart W. Talley, Ginny T. Wilson (John) and Alton E. Talley Jr.; three devoted grandchildren, Jene M. Wood (Keith), Denise A. Carr and Justin L. Wilson; four special great-grandchildren, Andrew, Austin, Emily and Maegan; three brothers, four sisters and many other family and friends. She was a longtime employee of Nabisco. She loved flowers and working in her garden. She was known as “Grandma” to everyone and all who knew her will remember her love of going barefoot. She would always greet you with a big smile, a hot meal (or a Hanover tomato sandwich) and you always knew that you were welcomed there. Her gentle and loving manner will be greatly missed. The family offers a special thank you to Cathy Thornton, for her loving care and devotion she showed to her sister, especially in the last few weeks of her life. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service was held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, with a reception following in the funeral home lounge. A private graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Hanover Rescue Squad, 8105 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
