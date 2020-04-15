“The Bee mobile has gone home.”
Randolph-Macon’s No. 1 fan, Thomas M. “Tommy” Inge of Ashland, took in his last game and passed away on March 26.
He died of complications from COVID-19, according to his daughter, Robin Coleman of Chesterfield.
Inge was a fixture on the Randolph-Macon Campus for decades.
“He had told me it was either 1960 or 1961 that he came to his first Randolph-Macon basketball game and he got hooked and was accepted into the Yellow Jacket family,” said Randolph-Macon sports information director Phil Stanton.
Inge, who grew up in a series of foster homes, connected with the Randolph-Macon community while working in Ashland.
“Our family shopped, bought groceries at Cross Brothers grocery store,” said Eddie Webb, son of former Randolph-Macon head basketball coach Paul Webb and a player himself on the basketball team in the 1970s. “Tommy worked in there and that's where I first met him.”
Inge’s relationship with Randolph-Macon began through the store itself.
“The owner, Mr. Cross, first introduced him to sports because he took him to a couple of basketball games over at Randolph-Macon,” said Jimmy Price, another Randolph-Macon basketball player from the 1970s. “He got bit by the bug.”
With a little help from friends when he couldn’t afford tickets, Inge attended game after game after game – and not just men’s basketball games. He began to attend other sports, too, and became some of the women’s sports biggest fans.
He didn’t start out a big women’s sports fan. Recently retired women’s head basketball coach Carroll LaHaye said there was a stretch early on where she does not remember seeing much of him. But that changed, and when it did, it was a big one.
“All of a sudden he was back on campus, all feet in, all body in with all the sports,” LaHaye said. “He was just a super supporter of athletics. He just loved his athletic teams, his Yellow Jackets.”
In many ways, Randolph-Macon became Inge’s home.
“I think he found Randolph-Macon to be kind of a place of refuge, and a place where his talents for connecting with people were welcome. Therefore, he just kind of threw himself into it,” said Rob Witham, WHAN broadcaster and freelance sports reporter for the Local. “When you have a life that you don’t feel accepted in many areas, when you find [acceptance], we as humans tend to latch onto that.
“Credit to Randolph-Macon College for: a) allowing it to happen; and b) being so receptive to him. All that did was to fuel his passion for them and it ended up being a win-win relationship in the end.”
Witham has covered Randolph-Macon as a broadcaster and print reporter since 2012 and has had ample time to observe how the Yellow Jacket community accepted Inge as one of their own.
“You can tell if someone is appreciated when … they’re around and people want to be around them,” Witham said. “There are some people who would have been in Tommy’s position and people would have been cordial to him, but maybe kept an arm’s length distance – and that was never the case, especially with the student-athletes that I saw him talking to and supporting. He wasn’t there simply because he wanted to be there. He was softball’s No. 1 fan. He was field hockey’s No. 1 fan, soccer’s No. 1 – he had no delineation in terms of this sport’s more important than another.”
Inge in many ways lived on campus. Once he retired, he spent a great deal of his day on campus, enjoying the campus when the weather was good, hanging out in the Commons and frequently dining with the students – taking time to make personal connections with them.
“Tommy and I kind of got close really quickly. I would always see him in the gym and go up to talk to him,” said Randolph-Macon women’s basketball player Becca Arrington. “But even in Estes [Dining Hall] I would see him sitting and I’d wave him over or he’d wave me over and we would have lunch or dinner together and we would catch up. At softball games he would ride his little buggy over and we’d talk to him. He was always, like, a huge supporter of the sports teams. He was a good friend to a lot of people, too.”
Randolph-Macon softball player Shelby Hill said they always expected to see him at home games.
“We would always expect to see his face. He was so supportive, right up there on the fence cheering everyone on,” Hill said. “A lot of people felt as if he were our own grandfather almost – not by blood, but by being in the Randolph-Macon community.”
Hill’s favorite memory of Inge was on one Valentine’s Day.
“He came out to one of our practices in the springtime – I think it was on Valentine’s Day, if I remember right – and he brought us all little boxes of heart chocolates and roses. I thought that was the sweetest thing.”
He did that for other teams as well. LaHaye said he would call ahead to make sure he brought enough for all the members of the women’s basketball team, for example.
Inge became such a fixture that his preferred seat was known as a no-go for anyone else. In recent years, as his health worsened, he would usually sit next to the stands by the men’s locker room in Crenshaw Gymnasium. When he was younger, he and a posse of other intense Randolph-Macon fans had their special spot to sit, and it could be a dangerous place – if you wore stripes.
“Tommy and two of his friends, Byrd Turner and Randolph Carter, the three of them when we were there went to all the games – home and away,” Eddie Webb said. “They always sat right at mid-court, opposite the benches. It was not a friendly place for you, if you were a referee, to go down that side of the court.”
Webb said Inge could be tough on sports reporters who didn’t cover Randolph-Macon to the extent he felt the college deserved. The Yellow Jackets had a solid NCAA Division II team at the time, but one local television station took its time to take notice.
“Tommy was really ticked off with Channel 12 because they would never come out to Ashland to film stuff – now, Channel 12 is on the Southside. They had a sports announcer by the name of Jim Granger,” Price said. “Tommy got wind that Jim was coming out one night to cover the game. It was probably one of those nights there was nothing else going on. … I can remember before the game that Tommy was at the far end of the gym putting up this huge sign, a scroll sign. When Jim Granger came he looked at the other end and saw that huge sign that said, ‘R-MC basketball’s a stranger to Channel 12’s Jim Granger.’”
Inge often rode to campus in a heavily decorated scooter decked out in Yellow Jacket logos and colors. Sometimes, before basketball games, it would be parked in a place of honor in front of Crenshaw gymnasium. No one who saw it would forget it, although nearly everyone who saw is a bit unsure about what Inge called it – the Bee-mobile, Yellow Jacket mobile, Yellow Jacket bumblebee. Whatever it was called, it was nearly as memorable in its own right as Inge was.
Inge caught most of the men’s and women’s basketball games this season, but he had a number of health issues and they began to catch up with him. He was undergoing rehab at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico when the Yellow Jacket men’s and women’s basketball teams were about to leave for Salem for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship tournament.
He had one question for the doctor.
“Do you think I'll be able to go back home to my apartment and go to the games?” he asked.
The answer was no, but the teams made sure Inge knew they were thinking of him.
“Just prior to leaving for the ODAC tournament we got a basketball,” Carroll LaHaye said. “It came from the men’s team. They said you guys need to sign this basketball because we want to present it to Tommy. Who ‘we’ were, I don’t know. The basketball was going to be from men’s basketball and women’s basketball. The men’s team signed it, the women’s team signed it, and I think Jimmy Price or Paul Jez – or both of them – took it to him.”
Inge was not happy he could not go to Salem – he and Price often rode together to the ODAC tournament the past few years. But Inge’s daughter was able to help him feel a part of the action from a distance.
“I set up my laptop in his room and we pulled it up on the Randolph-Macon website,” Robin Coleman said. “We were able to watch some of the games.”
In addition to his daughter, Inge is survived by a son, Mark Inge of Chesterfield, and three grandchildren. Coleman said they hope to hold a celebration of his life, preferably at Randolph-Macon.
But plans for that are on hold as the virus that killed him spreads through the community.
When they can celebrate his life, Randolph-Macon would be the perfect place to hold it, for, as Mark Webb said, “Most people knew him as a fan. The players knew him as a friend.”
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.
