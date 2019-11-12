Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN CHESTERFIELD...NORTHERN CHARLES CITY...NEW KENT...SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO AND SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RICHMOND...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS AND THE CITY OF HOPEWELL... AT 1249 PM EST, AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WAS LOCATED OVER CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, OR NEAR CHESTER TO SANDSTON AND NEW KENT. THE SNOW BAND WILL CONTINUE MOVING EAST THROUGH 2 PM. SOME LOCATIONS COULD EXPERIENCE UP TO ONE INCH OF SNOW ACCUMULATION ON GRASSY SURFACES. AIR TEMPERATURES REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING THEREFORE ROAD SURFACES WILL REMAIN WET. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, HOPEWELL, NEW KENT, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CHARLES CITY, TALLEYSVILLE, ROXBURY, CHESTER, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, FORT LEE, BENSLEY, ADKINS STORE, BELLWOOD, TUNSTALL, RUTHVILLE, PROVIDENCE FORGE, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, BARHAMSVILLE AND JORDANS POINT. VISIBILITIES COULD DROP TO LESS THAN A HALF MILE AT TIMES IN THIS AREA OF MODERATE SNOW.