ASHLAND – Parents and guardians of students in Hanover County Public Schools must report any recent change of address.
Chris R. Whitley, public information officer, said, “Hanover County Public Schools would like to remind you of our residency requirements and policy. If a change in the bona fide legal residence occurs, it is the responsibility of the parent(s)/legal guardian(s) to notify the school immediately.”
Parents/legal guardians should provide the schools in which their children attend three proofs of residency upon a change of address.
Proof of residence includes:
l One of the following, which must reflect the resident’s name and physical address: a sales contract for the purchase of the residence (signed by seller and purchaser), a deed, a current mortgage statement from the lender, or a signed, current lease; and
l Two of the following, which must reflect the resident’s name, physical mailing address, and service address: a current bill for land-line telephone, cable, internet, satellite, water, gas/oil, or electricity service; a voter registration card; a current automobile registration card; a W-2 tax document for the most recent tax year; a combined bill and receipt for personal property taxes paid within the current year; bank statements, medical bills, or official correspondence from a governmental agency dated within the last two months.
The school division will accept only original documents for proof of residence.
Copies of all documents presented for proof of residence will be retained in the student’s cumulative file as part of the student’s enrollment documentation.
“Should you have any questions, please contact your school registrar,” Whitley added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.