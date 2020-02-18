DOLE, Rhonda E., age 60, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on February 2, 2020. She leaves her husband, Alan Dole; children, Amanda and Matthew Dole; parents, Raymond Dutcher Sr. and Barbara Dutcher; brothers, Roger (Sandra) and Robert (Julie) Dutcher; sister-in-law, Laurie Dutcher; brothers-in-law, Keith, Jeff (Linda) and Chris Dole; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Dutcher Jr. Rhonda was born in Rochester, N.Y. and employed at Equity Concepts in Henrico. She loved her family and enjoyed time with her friends and her Bible study groups. She loved to exercise, travel, spend time at the beach and go hiking in the mountains. She will be missed for her 1,000-watt smile, her laughter and her passion for living. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at The Bridge, 8026 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Visitation will be held at The Bridge from 10 to 11 a.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Memorials may be directed to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org.
