GOODMAN, Richard D. Jr., 68, passed away peacefully at his Mechanicsville home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dave was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. After he retired from Verizon, Dave loved spending time with his grandchildren, working on model trains with his grandson, fishing, and being the family’s fix-it man. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Goodman; and is survived by his father, Dick Goodman; wife, Jean; daughters, Jen Nultemeier (Brent) and Sherry Lycett (Bob); stepson, Tony White (Michelle); sister, Debbie Leshner (Bob); brothers, Steve (Pat) and Robert (Kristyn); grandchildren, Brittany, Nicholas, Ava, Charlotte, Anne, Libby and Piper; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Benedictine High School. Online condolences can be made at blileys.com.

