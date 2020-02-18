WORRELL

WORRELL, Richard Henry “Rick” III, 59, of Newsoms, Va., passed away on February 13, 2020, in his home with family by his side. He was a son of the late Dickie Worrell and Sonja Worrell Cramer; and was also predeceased by a sister, Dawn Worrell. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Glenda Griffin Worrell; daughter, Kristen Clements (Danny); son, Rich Worrell; niece, Sunni Harshner (Kyle); sister, Dana Norris (Bob); brother, Randy Worrell (Kim); three grandchildren, Emerie, Delaney and Cooper; nieces and nephews, Colby, Lyndsey, Randy Jr., Ben, Danielle and Nick; and his favorite companion dog, “Kristmas.”  The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the animal shelter of your choice. As everyone knows, Rick loved his “animules” as he called them. “Love your neighbor as yourself” Mark 12:31. No service at this time. www.wrightfuneralhome.org  

