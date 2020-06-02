BOWLES, Richard N., 61, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lelia and Ronald E. Bowles Sr. and Emmit and Grace Goin; father-in-law, Carleton Assaid; and parents, Raymond and Inez Bowles. Richard is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dawn; two daughters, Michelle Jones (Wesley) and Allie Bowles; granddaughter, Sophia Jones; brother, Douglas Bowles; mother-in-law, Nancy Assaid; as well as a host of extended family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and Gran Gran; he will be loved and missed. Private services will be held with family and a public Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Donations may be made to UVA Health Foundation/Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers. bennettfuneralhomes.com.
