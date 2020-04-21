PILCHER, Richards "Dick" Berkley, 82, of Henrico, passed away on April 15, 2020, at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond after a battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 62 years, Marion E. Pilcher; his four children, John R. Pilcher and his wife, Joni, Richards B. Pilcher Jr. and his wife, Mary, Susan A. Hall and her husband, Daniel and Sandra M. Alpher and her husband, Aaron; his six grandchildren, Richards B. Pilcher III (Ashley), Casey J. Pilcher (Katrina), Tucker J. Hall, Allison M. Vargas (Patrick), Emily D. Peters (Jonathan), Kayla M. Lay (Brandon); his two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Oliver Peters; and his sister, Joyce A. Pilcher of West Virginia. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a Seabee. He was an accomplished foreign car mechanic for over 50 years. He loved spending time with his wife and family, going to the beach and talking about cars and tractors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The burial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center or The Make-A-Wish Foundation.
