PILCHER

PILCHER, Richards "Dick" Berkley, 82, of Henrico, passed away on April 15, 2020, at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond after a battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 62 years, Marion E. Pilcher; his four children, John R. Pilcher and his wife, Joni, Richards B. Pilcher Jr. and his wife, Mary, Susan A. Hall and her husband, Daniel and Sandra M. Alpher and her husband, Aaron; his six grandchildren, Richards B. Pilcher III (Ashley), Casey J. Pilcher (Katrina), Tucker J. Hall, Allison M. Vargas (Patrick), Emily D. Peters (Jonathan), Kayla M. Lay (Brandon); his two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Oliver Peters; and his sister, Joyce A. Pilcher of West Virginia. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a Seabee. He was an accomplished foreign car mechanic for over 50 years. He loved spending time with his wife and family, going to the beach and talking about cars and tractors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The burial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center or The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email