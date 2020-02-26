LANZILLO, Rita H. "Ree," 64, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully joined her beloved husband of 47 years, Joe, in heaven on Wednesday, February 19, 2020; him having preceded her in death just two short months ago. She surely died of a broken heart. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Lydia Hall and Jose Ramirez; and two sisters, Gloria Ramirez and Delores Di Vuolo. "Ree" is survived by her devoted daughter, Jennifer Lanzillo; three grandchildren, KayLee, NataLee and Amanda; and her siblings, Joseph Hall, Alice "Tita" DeAngelis, Linda Sacca, Henry Ramirez, Robert Ramirez, Ellen DeFalco, Stella Mendoza, Allen Kekeuwela and Lisa Figueroa; and many other extended family and friends. Rita was the epitome of the ideal "servant wife." She was completely devoted to her husband and family. She had a strong faith in God and lived to serve him and her family. She was an ordained Deaconess of Lighthouse Christian Center, where she was a singer on the praise and worship team and actively involved in their hospitality ministry. Rita enjoyed crafting and making "fake cakes." She was an avid animal lover and was thus dubbed by her family as the "crazy cat lady." She possessed a huge sweet tooth and loved her candy, especially Mentos. Coming from Hawaiian roots, Rita also dearly loved the beach. She found great solace there and often went there to pray. The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111; where a funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, Va. 22172. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter or ASPCA.
