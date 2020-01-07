Stewart D. Roberson

ASHLAND -- Stewart D. Roberson will lead off the 2020 Ashland Museum History Talk series with his talk, “Building A Successful Public School District – A Historical Perspective,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at The Center at 500 S. Center St. in Ashland.

He will discuss how events in Hanover’s history have led, cumulatively, to the success of today’s school district. This event is free and open to the public.

Roberson served Hanover County Public Schools for 16 years as the district’s 11th school superintendent. Prior to that, he was the superintendent of schools in Falls Church.

His earliest service was as a middle school teacher, middle and high school principal, director of instruction, and assistant superintendent of finance.

As an educator for 42 years, he continues as a Professor of Practice for the Curry School of Education at the University of Virginia.

At his retirement in Hanover, he was named Superintendent Emeritus by the Hanover County School Board. Randolph-Macon College awarded him the Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

A Patrick County native, his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees were earned at UVA.

Since August 2011, Stewart has been the president of Moseley Architects, the leading education design firm in the mid-Atlantic.

In cooperation with The Center (Hanover Arts and Activities Center), Ashland Museum History Talk will continue on Feb. 5. Cameron Patterson, director of the Moton Museum, will speak at 7 p.m. at The Center.

The Moton Museum is the former Moton High School in Farmville, which had a role in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case. This event is free and open to the public.

