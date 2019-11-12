MATTHEWS, Robert “Bob” Austin, 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., died on November 1, 2019, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., at Embrace Hospice. Bob was born on April 20, 1944, in Richmond, Va., where he grew up. After graduating Hermitage High School, Bob earned his cosmetology license and worked more than 50 years as a barber and businessman, owning several shops around the mid-Atlantic area called Hair Fair. He most recently owned Bob’s Hair Shop in downtown Mechanicsville, where he worked with his daughter, Mary. More than a business owner, Bob was a dedicated family man. He loved get-togethers with family and friends, eating crabs, live music, dancing and sports. Bob was an avid baseball fan. He would have had been elated over the Nationals winning the World Series this season. Bob was a big fan of NASCAR and was active in the Drag Racing community in his early years. His fun spirit and profound philosophies on life will be missed by so many. Bob was preceded in death by his father, John Robert Matthews; his younger brother, James Stuart Matthews; and his mother, Blanche Elizabeth (Tucker) Matthews. He is survived by his wife, Helen Matthews; son, John Robert Matthews; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Francis; sister, Jane Rae Spence; four grandchildren, Ryan, Brittany, Kaitlyn and Hunter; one great-grandchild, Cameron; a nephew, David; and two nieces, Julie and Jennifer. We know Bob’s wife, Helen, will seek comfort in her daughter, Terri Layne, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who give her so much joy. A private graveside service was held at Oakmont Cemetery, where he was laid to rest next to his late mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s honor to Hanover Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 39, Doswell, Va. 23047. To offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Service (843-651-1440) are honored to assist the family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission'
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Voters give Democrats control of the General Assembly
-
Updated: TWO Richmond restaurants named top sellers of PBR in the country
-
McKINNEY, SHENA
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.