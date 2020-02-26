HENDERSON, Robert E. "Bob," 68, of Mechanicsville, went peacefully to be with the Lord with family by his side at home on February 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his sons, Jeff (Jessica) and Jason (Brittany); along with two grandchildren, Emma and Jett; his mother, Doris; and sister, Darla and family. Services will be private and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Cancer Society in his honor.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.
Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
Most Popular
-
The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 2/26/2020
-
Planners recommend approval of Wegmans’ distribution center
-
Superintendent’s budget gets unanimous approval
-
Jerry Deans writes book about how to deal with grief
-
Democratic Presidential Primary ballot lengthy, but many have dropped out
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.