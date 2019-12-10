DAVIS, Robert J. “Bob” Sr., 76, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord December 4, 2019. Raised in Mathews County by his late parents, Howard Davis and Mary Joyner Oliver, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara “Bobbie Jean” Schwartz Davis; their son, Lee “Yogi” Davis; and his sister, Joann Williams. He is survived by two sons, Robert “Jay” Davis Jr. (Patty) and Keith Davis (Shannon); 10 grandchildren, Alyson, Meredith, R.J., Crystal, Stephanie, Logan, Gavin, Talan, Cherie and Sharon; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Vaughan (Ronald); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bob retired from the field as an Adjuster for Schindler Elevators with over 35 years of service. Bob was described as a mechanically inclined, hardworking man that took pride in providing for his family. His love for water started as a young boy growing up around Mobjack Bay. He had many hobbies over the years- bass fishing, golf, bowling and repairing outboard motors. Happy moments were spent watching his grandkids swim in his pool. He was a loving Daddy and Papa and will be greatly missed. The family received friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where his funeral service was held 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Pritchett Scholarship Fund, c/o Chesapeake Bank.
