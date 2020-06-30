SCHNEIDER

SCHNEIDER, Robert J. “Bobby,” 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., died on June 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice Schneider; sisters, Alice Mawyer, Frances Van Brackle, Shirley Donner; brothers Roy and Tommy Schneider; and his first wife of 58 years, Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Marshall Schneider; son, Glenn Schneider (Sidney); daughter, Diane Fleming (Wally); three grandchildren, Ben Nelson (Laura), Susan McCarthy (Shaun), Robert Fleming; five great-grandchildren, Rieley and Cohen McCarthy, Emmalyn, April and Brynnlee Nelson; stepchildren, Lisa Long (Kenny) and Timmy Marshall (Amanda); as well as six stepgrandchildren, Matt Long (Amanda), Ryan Long (Sarah), Taylor and Tanner Marshall, Gavin and Brett Richardson. Bobby was employed with Richmond Newspapers as a pressman for 32 years and was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. Due to the Coronavirus, the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. bennettfuneralhomes.com.

