WHITFIELD, Robert L. “Bob” III, 90, of Mechanicsville, passed from this life to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by many of his loved ones, including his loving wife of 55 years, Annie; his parents, his sister; and his first born son, Jimmy. Bob is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Oglesby, Darlene Olive and husband, Ed, Barbara Connella and husband, Keith; and his son, Robert L. Whitfield IV and wife, Wendy. He leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. A funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with interment following in Fort Harrison National Cemetery.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
First of Guy Fieri's Richmond-filmed restaurant episodes to air in November
-
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., son of former NewMarket chief, among three killed in Kansas truck crash
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
KIRBY, MASON
-
Virginia grandmother who got a lease violation for taking too many cookies won't have to move
Most Popular
-
Supervisors’ candidates share goals, concerns, and reasons for running
-
Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 10/24/19
-
Mechanicsville Local calendar of events: week of 10/23/19
-
Dr. Bosher: Persistence paid off in career
-
Mechanicsville Local letters to the editor - submission deadline 10/23/19
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.