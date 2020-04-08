Robert Lee COLEMAN, Jr.

COLEMAN, Robert Lee “Bobby” Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was so ready to be with Jesus. Bobby was born May 10, 1941, in Mechanicsville. He was a graduate of Washington Henry High School in 1958, attended the University of Richmond and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Bobby had a distinguished career with the U.S. Postal Service, with 40 years of service, and was a member of Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church. His life was an example of hard work and utmost integrity, yet full of fun and laughter. He was grateful for all the gifts in his life, and was so fortunate to have a wide network of family and friends. Bobby was a sports fanatic, loving all sports, especially golfing with the “Mechanicsville Gang.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Loving Coleman; and his special grandson, Corey Nathan Virgin. Bobby is survived by the love of his life, his devoted wife of 56 years, Bertha Bruce “Bert” Coleman; his “Sweetheart” daughter, Shannon Coleman Virgin (Jorge); and his “special family,” Janet and Donnie Bruce, whom he loved as if they were his own. He will be missed by all, especially his “Sunshine Bertha.” The family would like to extend a special thanks to family and friends during this difficult time. A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held at a later date. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” Rest in peace your Sunshine. bennettfuneralhomes.com
