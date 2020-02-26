HUNDLEY

HUNDLEY, Robert Lee, 88, of Mechanicsville, was promoted to glory "to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord" (II Corinthians 5:8b) on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Granville and Ida Collins Hundley; and his brothers, John Jr. and Jack. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Leah Coburn Hundley; and his brother, Thomas (Martha). He will be deeply missed by his three children, Robert Jr. (Nancy), Lynne Smith (Kevin) and William Clyde. Bob was cherished by his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a friend to everyone, a stranger to none. Bob studied Civil Engineering at VPI as a member of the Corps of Cadets Class of 1953 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army. He worked at VDOT for 41 years, helping establish and later lead the environmental division. He proclaimed the gospel, teaching Sunday school and serving the Walk-In Ministry at Centenary UMC. He was a committed volunteer with Keep Virginia Beautiful, Atlee Ruritan Club and Colonial Forest Civic Association. He loved gardening, traveling, sports and spending time with family. A memorial service, with a reception to follow, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Centenary UMC. Committal services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Centenary UMC, 411 East Grace Street, Richmond, Va. 23219.

