TAYLOR, Robert William, of Mechanicsville, joined his Lord and Savior in Glory Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, on June 19, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Paul Merton Taylor and Pinkie Wallace Dixon Taylor; a sister, Shirley Anne Taylor Garnett (Hugh); and his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy Gale Tignor Taylor. Bobby is survived by his sons, Barry William Taylor of Richmond, Stuart Wayne Taylor (Kim) of Charlottesville, Travis Wray Taylor (Anne) of Mechanicsville; a grandson, Justin Ryan Taylor (Kathryn); a granddaughter, Alexa Nicole Taylor; and a brother, James David “JD” Taylor (Marie) of Chesterfield. Bobby graduated from John Marshall High School in 1957, where he was in the Corps of Cadets as a member of the regimental band. He also was an active member of the John Marshall Alumni Band. He served his country and the Commonwealth in the Virginia Army National Guard, serving on active duty as staff sergeant in Headquarters Battery of the Richmond Howitzers during the Berlin Crisis. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1968. Robert retired from Southern States Cooperative in 2000 after 42 years of service; 20 as Vice President and Controller. He was past president of the National Society of Accountants for Cooperatives, past president of the Society’s Northeast and Capital Chapters. He was also past president of the Central Virginia Chapter of the Financial Executives Institute. Robert was a member of the J.E.B. Stuart Camp, Sons of the Confederate Veterans. He was an active member of Harvest Christian Fellowship. The family received friends, Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery will be announced at a later date. www.monaghanfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Harvest Christian Fellowship, 8080 AMF Drive, Mechanicsville, Va.
