CREASY, Robin D. Jr. "Bob," 85, passed away on May 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kay C. Creasy; and two sons, Alan W. Creasy, his wife, Andrea and sons, Skyler Cagle and the late Taylor Cagle, Spotsylvania, Va. and Ross L. Creasy and his wife, Adrianne, their daughters, Presley and Samantha, Cumming, Ga.; and his brother, Ronald E. Creasy and his wife, Cathy and their son, Chris. Bob was an Army veteran, Public Health Advisor with the U.S. Department of Health Education and Welfare and retired from the Virginia Employment Commission having worked in the unemployment tax area for over 30 years. During his life, he was involved as President of the Richmond Chapter of Internationals Association of Personnel in Employment Security, President of the Robin Ridge Civic Association, President of the Blue Star Youth Football Association and Executive Board member of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church. After the death of his wife, Joyce Dobbins Creasy, Bob married Kay and was a member of Broadus Church. Private funeral and burial will be held in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
'I almost started crying when I saw it': A historic house tied to the Underground Railroad was demolished in Petersburg.
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.