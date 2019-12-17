GRUBBS, Robin H., 60, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She is survived by her seven siblings, Doris Kirby (Robbie), Phyllis Young, Wayne Howk (Iva), Larry Howk (Crys), Cheryl Griffin (Barry), Frances Mullens and Kenny Howk (Ruth); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services were held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 9702 Gayton Rd., #110, Richmond, Va. 23238.
