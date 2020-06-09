BOUFFARD

BOUFFARD, Roger J., 100, of Mechanicsville, Va. and formerly Upper Marlboro, Md., passed away May 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Bouffard, after 61 years of marriage. He is survived by his son, John Bouffard (Marcia); and daughter, Denise Bonovitch (Harold); and three grandchildren, Emilie Bonovitch, Christopher Bouffard and Lauren Bouffard. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Gregory Bouffard in 1970. He was an Air Force veteran who served in WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War. After his military career, he became a civil service employee, working for Naval Surface Warfare Center. He enjoyed playing golf up until his early ‘90s. He also enjoyed buying and selling cars. Exercised every day and loved playing Bingo. A graveside service was held on June 1, 2020, at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.  

