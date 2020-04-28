WRIGHT, Ronald Ryan, 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ocie Rose Wright. Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Joni McNamara; daughter, Renee Hammel (Rob); stepchildren, Ryan Johnson (Mel) and Matt Johnson (Erica); grandchildren, Anika, Zi-Xian, Bowie, Lillian, Monroe and Eloise; brothers, William Wright (Edie), Scott Wright (Debbie) and Sanford Wright; a niece, Kimberly Colbert (Jason); and a nephew, Brian Wright (Margaret). Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a member of New Song United Methodist Church, where he served as a greeter. Ron loved fishing and looked forward to his weekly poker game, but his greatest joy was his time spent with his beloved family. A Celebration of Life will be held later once gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
