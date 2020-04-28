WRIGHT

WRIGHT, Ronald Ryan, 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ocie Rose Wright. Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Joni McNamara; daughter, Renee Hammel (Rob); stepchildren, Ryan Johnson (Mel) and Matt Johnson (Erica); grandchildren, Anika, Zi-Xian, Bowie, Lillian, Monroe and Eloise; brothers, William Wright (Edie), Scott Wright (Debbie) and Sanford Wright; a niece, Kimberly Colbert (Jason); and a nephew, Brian Wright (Margaret). Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a member of New Song United Methodist Church, where he served as a greeter. Ron loved fishing and looked forward to his weekly poker game, but his greatest joy was his time spent with his beloved family. A Celebration of Life will be held later once gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email