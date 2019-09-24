MECHANICSVILLE -- Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Creighton Road and Cold Harbor Road has begun.
The project will convert the existing signalized intersection into a single-lane roundabout, and will result in some traffic delays during construction.
This roundabout is designed to improve driver safety, as has been achieved at the successful roundabout constructed last year at the intersection of Studley and Rural Point roads.
Major traffic shifts will be announced on roadside message boards two weeks in advance.
Typical lane closures requiring flagging will be limited to off peak hours, which are generally between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work on weekends and night work may be used for some construction activities, with prior notice provided on roadside message boards.
Commuters with alternative travel routes around this intersection are encouraged to use those to avoid any delays during construction.
Construction of this roundabout is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020, weather permitting.
A fact sheet about the project can be read in the Roads and Transportation section of the Department of Public Works page on the county’s website, which is located at www.hanovercounty.gov.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.
