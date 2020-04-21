HANOVER -- The debate regarding a proposed Weg-mans’ Distri-bution Center project continued at last week’s special meeting of the Hanover County Board of Super-visors as the seven-person panel struggled to comprise a list of rules for the public hearing scheduled for May 6.
While the meeting was initially scheduled to address a growing list of applications requiring public hearings and board action that have been delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a motion to clarify rules for the May 6 Wegmans’ hearing exposed some raw nerves regarding the upcoming meeting.
Supervisors Angela Kelly-Wiecek and Faye Prichard, Chickahominy and Ashland districts, respectively, have repeatedly made their position on holding a meeting that does not include in-person and unrestricted public participation is not acceptable and moved to postpone the hearing.
Vice chairman Sean Davis, Henry District, introduced guidelines for the upcoming hearing, including a requirement that speakers who wish to appear in-person pre-register by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
The public hearing is scheduled to last four hours, with each side receiving two hours of public comment time. Half of that allotment is reserved for in-person comments and the other hour is slotted for voicemail or email comments. Speakers are limited to three minutes each.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, no more than five representatives of the applicant will be permitted, with remaining seats reserved for opponents of the project to ensure the Governor’s guidelines are observed.
Even with the guidelines, Prichard said she could not support the motion.
“Mr. [Dennis] Walter’s (county attorney) draft memo to us . . . says remember the underlying principles of the open meeting provision of FOIA. The public has the right to witness the operations of government,” Prichard said.
“When we are limiting the number of people who can be in this room because it is not safe to do otherwise and when there is not pertinent, equitable access to internet across this county, I do not believe that is equitable,” she added.
Prichard also addressed a letter written by Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson in the April 15 edition of The Mechanicsville Local.
“Mr. Peterson said in an open letter this week we should not be living in fear. But, in fact, we should absolutely be living in fear. I think we’ve been given every reason to know that this is dangerous for our citizens and the people who surround them.”
Davis’ original motion contained language that would guarantee neighborhood representatives for communities affected by the project a place in the restrictive seating following the public comments, but some supervisors said picking and choosing who should be allowed to remain in the room after the public hearing had concluded was not the responsibility of the board.
Davis suggested ensuring those neighborhood representatives had reserved space both to speak and have equal representation in the room once the public hearing of the meeting had concluded.
“I understand the idea of reserving the slots to make sure the neighborhood associations are represented,” Kelly-Wiecek said. “At the same time, I’m uncomfortable with this board deciding which citizens will be the ones to be present in the board room.”
Davis noted that Hanover County is one of the last counties that continue to allow in-person public comments, and said the guidelines were designed to ensure everyone had a voice in the discussion.
“The idea was not to mandate that these folks had to be here or that other folks couldn’t,” Davis responded. “It was to provide some opportunity for large groups to be represented. The idea was hopeful to provide some opportunity for Ms. Prichard and Ms Kelly-Wiecek to have the neighborhoods that have contacted them the most.”
South Anna supervisor Sue Dibble said speakers would have an opportunity to address the board and suggested picking and choosing who could remain in the room after the public portion was a system that would be “difficult to police.”
Prichard said who remains in the room, approximately five seating slots, should be decided by the citizens.
County Administrator Rhu Harris said the original intent of the seating plan was to allow Prichard and Kelly-Wiecek to provide the names of those representatives, allow them to speak last, and then remain in the room for board discussion and possible action.
Cold Harbor supervisor Michael Herzberg said citizens should “draw lots” to determine who is allowed to stay in the room at the conclusion of the public comment period, but Prichard strongly objected to that method.
“I do not believe you can have public participation by proxy,” Prichard responded. “You’re drawing lots to see who can stay is public participation by proxy.”
Davis took exception to that conclusion describing Prichard’s comments as inflammatory. “That’s absolutely incorrect because this is not the participatory portion of the meeting,” he said. “This is for observance after the public hearing is closed.”
“I don’t think I’m being inflammatory. I think I’m disagreeing with you respectfully,” Prichard responded. “The public has a right to witness the operations of government, and even if the public portion of the comment period is over, who may stay and witness the actions of government is in fact government by proxy,” she concluded.
Davis said citizens are still able to participate in the process and said efforts to portray the action otherwise are “intellectually dishonest” and politically motivated.
“I’m arguing passionately for what I believe is the right thing to do and I resent the notion that there’s anything political about my argument. My argument is for the safety and fairness of my citizens,” Prichard concluded.
Kelly-Wiecek also discounted the introduction of politics in the discussion. “I have not heard anything dishonest or inflammatory from Ms Prichard during this entire discussion. She has been nothing but honest in advocating for her citizens and appropriate and professional in every way,” she said.
“Anybody’s indication that this is somehow a stunt or a point of political theatre is not living with what we are facing as the representatives of the districts that are impacted here. We have to speak the truth here,” Kelly-Wiecek said.
The guidelines passed by a 5-2 vote, with Prichard and Kelly-Wiecek dissenting.
The public hearing is scheduled for May 6, 7 p.m. at the Administration Building.
