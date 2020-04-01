According to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases database, As of midnight Sunday we had more than 720,000 confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 around the world, with nearly 40,000 deaths. We began the current work week with more than 19.7% of the world's confirmed cases now in the United States (more than 142,000 total). There have been more than 770 deaths in New York City alone; more than 140 in King County, Washington, and elsewhere in New York State; more than 70 deaths in Orleans Parish, Louisiana; and more than 50 in both Wayne County, Michigan, and in New Jersey.
The site reported only about 4,770 patients in the U.S. recovered as of midnight Monday. Most of U.S. cases – more than 137,700 – are still active.
Despite some people’s claims that we have a good handle on the growth of the epidemic, the fact is that the number of cases is increasing exponentially in the United States.
The R0 (basic reproduction number) of COVID-19 is more than 2.3, meaning that one COVID-19-infected person passes the virus on to more than two others. The incubation time for the virus is a bit more than 4 days, with the appearance of symptoms inconveniently occurring at about 5 days.
COVID-19 has a doubling time (time to double the number of infections) of about five days. The actual doubling time depends on the aggressiveness with which governments enforce social distancing. A strict response increases the doubling time and slows the spread of the disease. A lax response lets the disease run amok.
To get an idea of what is at stake, I’ve run some back-of-the-envelope calculations. I’ve assumed a doubling time of five days, which is about what it would be under a lackluster control regime.
As of the time I last updated this early Monday morning, we had AT LEAST 142,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. I know there are more cases – our testing effort has been embarrassingly inadequate. A lot of undiagnosed people are running around our communities.
Until we can completely contain the spread of the disease, according to my math (which is conservative), in the U.S. we should have:
• in five days (April 5), more than 380,000 confirmed infections;
• In 10 days (April 10), more than 900,000 confirmed cases;
• by “beautiful” Easter, more than 1.2 million confirmed cases;
• in 15 days (April 15), more than 2.1 million confirmed cases;
• in 20 days (April 20), more than 5 million cases;
• in 25 days (April 25), more than 11 million cases;
• by the end of April, more than 27 million cases;
• by the middle of May, nearly everyone in the United States could be infected.
For the record, I hope my numbers don’t pan out. I hope we keep up the social distancing, interrupt the spread, keep from overwhelming our limited medical resources, and buy our society valuable time to develop a treatment or a vaccine – preferably both.
Anyone buying the claptrap about the cure being worse than the disease, you’ve got to ask yourself one question: "Do I feel lucky?"
Well, do you?
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.