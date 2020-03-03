HANOVER -- A proposed ordinance change to the county’s Rural Cluster (RC) policy has apparently exposed more concerns than it sought to solve, resulting in some Hanover Board of Supervisors members taking a position to re-examine the entire policy.
After 18 months of consideration and three Planning Commission hearings, the supervisors failed to resolve the matter at last Wednesday’s meeting.
After deadlocking in a 3-3 vote, the board referred the matter back to the community development board where it originated more than a year ago.
The RC district is comprised of two components: one containing clustered lots in the residential section and a conservation area of common open space that includes a preservation lot that allows the owner to build a home.
The ordinance change would allow that preservation lot to be divided into two lots, each with a minimum area of 10 acres. Only one dwelling would be allowed. RC density would not be affected.
The change was originally endorsed by the Planning Department, but that position changed when concerns were raised at the Planning Commission were noted and altered their recommendation to deny, mirroring the commission’s action.
“Why are we changing this?” Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson asked.
Vice chair and Henry District supervisor Sean Davis said the matter was introduced through the Community Development Committee.
“The reason I brought it forward is because it doesn’t un-preserve, it doesn’t cause any lack of conservation to simply have another GPIN,” Davis said. “It does not reverse any preservation or conservation matter. It does not increase density.”
Davis said the ordinance change was prompted by a landowner who occupies a lot on one of those RC zoned properties located on a 75-acre site, and wants to expand the lot size of his property.
The owner of that cluster lot also owns the preservation lot.
During a public hearing, other RC landowners expressed support for more flexibility regarding the policy and the ability to add GPINs.
Patrick Ashley owns a 755-acre preservation lot in the Chickahominy District . . . “about a mile from where we are here tonight. I am very much in favor of the proposed ordinance change.”
Ashley said approved uses on the preservation lots are diminishing and said, “It only makes sense to separate your personal assets and business as there is significant liability in not doing so.”
Allowed uses on preservation lots include family farming operations, recreation centers, bike or jogging trails, golf courses, club houses, wedding venues, wineries, and others.
Ashley said those potential uses would benefit the county’s tax base and its residents.
There are about 30 preservation lots in the county, most owned by HOAs (Home Owners Associations) and the community with several owned by the Federal Government, according to Ashley.
Another owner of a preservation lot near Ashland said the current policy is restricting her efforts to assist a non-profit entity in the county.
Ashland resident Susan Morrison said she purchased a 28-acre preservation lot in 2018 on the historic Luck Farm site.
Morrison said she intended to build a house on the historic property “while also respecting the longstanding heritage of that old farm.”
Her second purpose was purchasing the land was to use the remainder of the tract for “community or philanthropic effort.”
“That drove me to buy that piece of land,” Morrison said. She said the ordinance change would allow her to establish a community garden and also team up with her community groups like Wings of Hope and Raise, both non-profits that serve the needs of special needs children and young adults in our community.”
Leaders of those two non-profits spoke in favor of the ordinance change that would enhance their efforts.
“I would like to allow them to use my land,” Morrison said. “Due to the liability . . . it makes that untenable,” she added.
There were valid arguments presented on both sides of the issue.
Beaverdam resident Martha Wingfield reiterated the original intent of the RC policy.
“It was brought about because of a tension between wanting to protect, preserve, and support rural and agricultural land and what is the right way to have some development in that area,” Wingfield said at an earlier Planning Commission meeting.
“I believe you are being presented with an amendment to the one very limited tool we have to preserve farm and forest land,” Wingfield said at last week’s meeting.
“It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look at the RC ordinance,” Wingfield added. “I have said that from the first night I showed up. I don’t know that this is addressing all the issues that may exist with the RC ordinance,” she said.
“I think we need to re-evaluate the whole ordinance in a broader context,” she added.
Preservation lot owner Brad Ashley said allowing the board to consider best options for land use on these properties just makes good planning sense in his mind.
“The opportunity for you as a board to make a decision when somebody brings an opportunity to divide a preservation lot should be a choice that you consider what’s in the best interest of the citizens of Hanover County,” Ashley said. “That’s what we trust you guys to do — make decisions that are in the best interest of our citizens. Why would you eliminate that possibility?”
The 28 preservation lots currently located in Hanover vary in size from 7 acres to 754 acres and account for about 3,056 acres of county property, according to Ashley.
While some supervisors expressed support for more flexibility, they were hesitant to approach the subject in a piecemeal fashion and recommended a more comprehensive review of the RC policy.
“I am a little concerned that we may be trying to accomplish an awful lot, but may not be accomplishing a whole lot in this change other than to confuse the issue,” Chickahominy supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek said. “I’m wondering if it may be better for us to study this in terms of the Comprehensive Plan. I’m not ready to say this is the solution.”
The unusual 3-3 tie was prompted by South Anna supervisor Sue Dibble’s early exit from the meeting, leaving six supervisors to consider the action. Davis, Michael Herzberg, Cold Harbor, and Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley, Beaverdam, supported the ordinance change while Peterson, Kelly-Wiecek and Prichard voted no.
Even with the ordinance change, Davis noted that landowners could only apply for the process and other restrictions would still be in effect.
Davis recommended referring the matter back to the Community Development Committee, a motion that unanimously passed.
