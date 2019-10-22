HANOVER -- The Hanover County Voter Registration and Elections Office will have special Saturday hours on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for In-Person Absentee voting for the Nov. 5 election.
Saturday, Nov. 2, will be the last day you can vote In-person absentee.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, is the final day you can request an absentee ballot by mail.
Monday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. is the cut-off for voting an emergency-only absentee ballot in the Voter Registration and Elections Office.
When going to the polls on Nov. 5, be sure to bring a photo ID. You can register to vote, update your information and request an Absentee Ballot online at www.vote.virginia.gov.
The Hanover County Voter Registration and Elections Office is located in the Wickham Building, Room 119, of the Hanover County Government Complex. The phone number is 804-365-6080. The email address is hanovervoting@hanovercounty.gov.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.
