HANOVER – It’s been a case of the world turned upside down for Hanover school officials since campuses were shuttered on March 13.
With the duration of the closure still undetermined, administrators enacted Phase One of remote learning for its 17,000 students.
Since that initial closing, it’s been a constantly changing situation that has presented daily challenges for educators attempting to maintain quality instruction for all county students.
Superintendent Michael Gill admits there have been days where questions outnumbered answers, but said he’s proud of the way his staff has reacted to an unprecedented crisis and maintained efforts to provide quality instruction during these difficult times.
“Our teachers, administrators and support staff have truly risen to the challenge. Our curriculum staff has put together our virtual and package instruction to keep our students not only engaged but also to cover the material,” Gill said.
Parents and students have also been presented with a set of unknowns during the pandemic with a myriad of questions regarding the future.
An immediate concern regards summer school. All high school summer school courses will be offered online beginning June 22.
Since virtual learning is more difficult for elementary-aged students, Gill said that summer program will be pushed back as far as possible with start times projected in August.
“A lot of that depends on guidance from the state as to when we are allowed to have students back in our buildings,” Gill said last week.
Middle school summer classes require a more “blended” approach, combining in class with remote learning and those plans are still pending state DOE guidance.
County officials also rely on the governor’s recommendations and the Virginia Department of Health’s guidelines.
“If we are permitted to do it, a blended learning approach for the middle school level, as opposed to a fully virtual model we would use if the blended approach wasn’t possible, would be a combination of in-person instruction as well as online or virtual instruction,” Gill said.
With students ending their on-campus instruction on March 13, nearly three months of in-class learning has been lost, replaced by virtual instruction or more traditionally paper packets containing assignments and lectures.
“That’s essentially three months of lost instruction,” Gill said. “We are required to certify to the State of Virginia that the remaining curriculum for the three months that we were not in school was still covered.”
Gill said Hanover accomplished that task with providing either or virtual or paper assignments that require a student’s submission in order to obtain a “meets expectations” rating. Phase II of the remote learning plan was initiated shortly after Spring Break and focused on those required instructional guidelines.
“We can certify to the state of Virginia that we have covered that material,” Gill said.
The superintendent acknowledged the shortcomings of virtual instruction and said administrators will work with teachers during the summer on how to assess students when they return in the fall.
“In any summer there is some learning loss that occurs between June and September,” Gill said. “It remains to be seen if that will be heightened this year. Instruction will be tailored to the individual as we resume hopefully in September.”
To address those potential learning gaps, Gill said the system would employ a scaffolded system, one that teaches concepts from the prior year and build on that foundation.
“Then, we’ll circle back again and reteach and build… so that we can bridge that gap,” Gill said. “Hopefully by late fall, we are on a normal pace.”
While some school systems are considering earlier start dates for the fall session or expanded hours for instruction, Gill said Hanover will not consider opening schools before Labor Day.
“We are actively working through a variety of scenarios, what we call our return to learn, and putting together a task force right now. So much of that will be dictated by those three agencies (Governor’s Office, VDOE and VDH) and we will take our guidance from them,” Gill said.
“We really have more questions than answers at this point,” Gill said. “We will be prepared for any scenario. When we do welcome our students back it is going to be a happy day but is always going to be with their safety foremost in our minds,” he added.
Hanover’s virtual learning efforts have been complicated by the lack of devices for all students.
Currently, the system is in its fourth year of a five-year technology plans that will provide Chromebooks for all middle school students this fall, and distribute devices to high school students the following school year.
When asked if officials have considered accelerating that program forward, Gill’s response was direct.
“Yes is the simple answer on that,” he said. “Equity is always a consideration in our decision making. We are trying to provide an equal opportunity for all students.”
Distributing paper packets and boosting Wi-Fi reception around campuses are all efforts to improve and ensure that equity, but Gill admits the devices would enhance virtual learning.
“We remain on schedule for our middle school laptop initiative,” Gill said. “While I can’t make any promises at this point about accelerating the schedule for high school laptops….we are working through several logistics (budgeting, supply)… and we are in the works on that and working with the county administrator, and I am hopeful that still remains a reality before we return to learn in the fall,” he added.
Regarding sports, Gill said all decisions regarding those schedules reside with the Virginia High School League (VHSL), and options are being considered.
The superintendent said he expects those plans will be finalized in the next month. “Nothing short of a return to what our students, faculty, parents and community consider a normal school year is ever going to measure up, but I truly have the fullest degree of confidence in our staff – both in our buildings and the school board office level – to provide the highest caliber of instruction and experience possible for our students regardless of whatever the scenario might be for the fall,” Gill said. “Frankly, they’re doing that right now.”
The superintendent said he has been overwhelmed with the commitment and dedication of his staff during this difficult period.
“The stories that I hear on a weekly, often daily, basis about teachers, administrators, support staff going above and beyond to engage students, to make sure every student in their class or on their caseload is accounted for, making home visits, checking in on the phone, really brings tears to your eyes,” Gill said. “In many regards, I believe this has been one of our finest moments…. with the amount of individuals going above and beyond to serve our No. 1 client…our students. The efforts know no bounds, and I am truly in awe of their efforts.”
Each week of virtual instruction has been a learning experience for education officials, and Gill understands the importance of a comprehensive online program. He also recognizes the irreplaceable value of teachers in the classroom.
“I think that virtual learning as a technology in general provides an amazing opportunity, but nothing is going to ever replace the classroom teacher or that in-person human interaction,” Gill said.
The past few months have forced educators to explore new methods of instruction in a changing and fluid situation.
“We’re glad we’ve been able to adapt, but face to face is always going to preferable because it allows for different nuances and hands-on instruction,” Gill said. “That does not imply that we will not continue to bolster our virtual learning opportunities.”
Gill credited students, parents, educators and the community for their commitment and dedication during the past 10 weeks.
“We thank them for their incredible partnership,” Gill said. “In so many ways, COVID-19 has brought out the best in people. I think this work has caused us to be reflective in so many ways— to pause and reflect on the things that are truly important.”
While the superintendent is anxious for a return to normal classroom settings, he doesn’t discount the lessons learned and acts of kindness he’s observed during the pandemic.
“This experience has been one that we will always remember. We truly are living through and making history,” he said.
