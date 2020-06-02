EPPERSON, Scott Coleman, age 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Winston and Ann Coleman Epperson. Survivors include a brother, Ray Henley Epperson (Ruth); a sister, Sylvia Epperson Edwards; a niece, Karen Epperson Jones (Chris); a nephew, Andy Scott Epperson (Angie); great-nieces and nephews, Krissy, Kassy, Colton, Paislee and Jase; an aunt, Ola Jones; many relatives and friends. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com. Live to RideRide to Live.

