ANOVER -- Dr. Clara James Scott, a Montpelier native and Hanover educator, has announced her candidacy for the South Anna District seat on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
Scott was raised in Montpelier and graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1979 and went on to earn her Doctorate from Virginia Tech. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Longwood University and a master’s degree from Virginia State University.
She said her goal has been to inspire young people in her community to learn and thrive. She has been employed by Hanover County Public Schools as a business education teacher at Atlee High School and as an assistant principal at Liberty Middle School.
Scott makes her home in western Hanover with her husband and daughter, a student at Hanover High School in the Health and Science Specialty Center.
She said she is enthusiastic about representing the South Anna District and championing the rural character of the area she has always called home.
“My parents divorced when I was young. As a single parent, my mother struggled to support me and my five siblings; we all worked hard. With the support of our church, faith and hard work, we all succeeded. I thank Hanover County for the education and foundation I got here, and I want to see every young person have the same opportunity to succeed,” Scott said.
“But I’m concerned that we are not keeping up in technology and that our students will have a hard time competing with children from Northern Virginia, even neighboring counties like Henrico. Also, we have to do everything we can to bring broadband internet to all the rural areas of Hanover. Our students need it,” she said.
“The biggest threat our district faces is overdevelopment that our infrastructure is not prepared to handle. Our roads, schools and other services cannot accommodate a development boom,” Scott said. “What may be good for developers may not be good for taxpayers and residents if we can’t handle the booming growth. Let’s keep Rockville, Rockville; Elmont, Elmont; Montpelier, Montpelier.”
