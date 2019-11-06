Senior Helpers

Among those taking part in the upcoming free community event, “Engaging Brain Changes and How to Care for Loved Ones with Dementia,” are, from left, Wayne Wilkins, Missy Harden, Belinda Hensley, and Barbara Wilkins. Wayne and Barbara Wilkins own Senior Helpers; Belinda Hensley is a BSN, RN with Senior Helpers; and Missy Harden, is an MS OTR/L, CDP, Dementia Consultant and Care Trainer.

MECHANICSVILLE – Senior Helpers Home Care is partnering with Missy Harden, a certified Positive Approach to Care (Teepa Snow’s Program) Independent Consultant and Trainer.

A free community event, “Engaging Brain Changes and How to Care for Loved Ones with Dementia,” will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Senior Helpers Home care at 9165 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville.

Owner Barbara Wilkins said, “Missy has extensive knowledge and training, volunteers with the Greater Richmond Alzheimer’s Association, and is passionate about educating and equipping others with skills to better care for their family member with this disease.”

Wilkins invites those interested to join them in “gaining awareness, learning useful skills and getting resources to provide better care to your family member with memory issues. We will help you understand what is normal aging vs. not normal and what to do when you notice changes. We will also have some tips to help reduce the stress with family and friends during the holidays.” 

To RSVP, call Senior Helpers at 804-277-2780 by Thursday, Nov. 7, with the number of people planning to attend. 

Wilkins said free hot cider and donuts will be available.

Senior Helpers is located next to the Atlee Library and Dollar General.

For more information, call 804-277-2780 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/greaterrichmond-va.

