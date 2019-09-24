ZEHRINGER, Sharon Patterson, lovingly known as “Nana,” of Henrico, Va., died on September 20, 2019, three days shy of her 72nd birthday after battling pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith N. Patterson Sr. and Barbara C. Patterson; her brother, Frank Patterson; and her aunt, Alta Mae Patterson. She is survived by her husband, Bert Zehringer; her son and his wife, John Brian and Ashley Gulak; her daughters and their husbands, Evie and Scott Willis, Christi and Andy Ghiz and Robin and Keith Rude; as well as her grandchildren, whom she called “her precious angels,” Reagan and Connor Gulak, Maddie and Sophie Willis, Nicholas Ghiz and Ashby Rude; brothers, Victor Patterson (Christine), Keith Norman Patterson Jr. and Barry Patterson (Sonya); and sisters-in-law, Sandy Patterson, Ellen Spiggle, Jean East and Joyce Zehringer. She leaves behind many other family members and would often say family was her greatest treasure. Sharon worked at Southern States for 21 years in various departments, that’s where she met Bert and became “SZN9T.” She was thrilled to join Bert in retirement in 2002, and although she seemed to be busier, she never counted it as work to care for her grandchildren, prepare weekly family dinners and help Bert with gardening and managing rental properties. Some of her most enjoyable moments were working crossword puzzles and the jumble every morning with Bert. She also loved the family’s weekly summer vacation to the Outer Banks. We will miss her more than all the grains of sand on all the beaches in the world. The family received friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. The funeral service was held Monday, September 23, at 11 a.m. at Monaghan, with burial to follow in Varina Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, N.Y. 11797 (earmark Johns Hopkins Lab). Memory eternal!
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
Kemba Smith Pradia, pardoned by Clinton, is appointed to Virginia Parole Board
-
Henrico chief says police had to shoot woman wielding ax, drawing harsh criticism from her brother
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.