(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Col. David R. Hines, sheriff of Hanover County.)
I want to assure you that the safety of our community and our deputies remains our top priority. You and the men and women of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office have risen to the challenge by supporting each other, adhering to recommended best practices to limit COVID-19 exposure, and supporting our critical infrastructure.
We have partnered with you by making some changes while sustaining a strong workforce to protect the citizens of Hanover County. Those who are able to are now working from home.
Internally, our officers disinfect their equipment and work spaces daily and we continue to monitor our workforce. When a deputy becomes exposed to COVID-19, procedures are in place to self-quarantine as a precaution, seek care if needed and be tested before returning to work.
The only services that have been suspended are solicitor processing, fingerprinting and notary services.
When you call 9-1-1, you will find the communications officer will ask additional questions about any COVID-19- related issues with all parties involved.
Please know, regardless of health conditions at your home, we are going to be there when needed. The deputies will be apprised of the situation and have protective equipment to keep everyone safe. If possible, the deputy may be able to take the report over the phone.
Our lobby remains open, but we encourage you to please call the main number first 804-365-6110 to see if we can assist you by phone. We have implemented these best practices to be sure you, our deputies and our families remain safe and healthy.
Our personnel also are working closely with you to assess community needs. For decades, building community partnerships has been at the foundation of all our operations. We recognize that no law enforcement or government agency can manage a crisis alone.
Our success will always be measured in how we work together to face the toughest obstacles. I saw this first-hand when in 2011 more than 6,000 of our Hanover citizens came together to search for a missing autistic child.
Similarly, members of our faith community, in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office Worship Watch program, are supporting those in need. I am aware of hundreds of families being provided food and resources through the generosity of our faith community. Helping each other is the Hanover way!
We also are working with elected officials and community leaders to increase COVID-19 messaging through our SHIELD program. SHIELD is how our Business Watch, Neighborhood Watch and Worship Watch partners, as well as any citizen, can connect with their Sheriff’s Office and receive email/text alerts, newsletters and important information. I encourage you to register for SHIELD on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.hanoversheriff.com/362/HCSO-SHIELD-Program .
First responders are very adept at dealing with critical incidents. This is what we do every day and how we are trained.
I am grateful for the outpouring of support the Sheriff’s Office receives from our community. We are truly blessed and I thank you.
As we navigate together through this difficult time, I am reminded that our community is more than just a geographic location — we are a family.
As a family, our call to action is to continue to be there for one another.
That call is being fulfilled every day by you, your Sheriff’s Office, Fire-EMS, Emergency Communications and the many heroes in our community and abroad.
Thank you for your partnerships and, remember, when you need us, we will be there.
