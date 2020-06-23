HARVER, Shirley Collins, 88, of Mechanicsville, had a peaceful passing at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with her daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Mae and Willie S. Collins; her brother, Raymond S. Collins; and husbands, Ernest M. Morrison and Melvin S. Harver. She is survived by four daughters, Gail Tevnan, Carol Dymacek-Waldrop, Melanie Gary and June Johnson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Katherine Tyree. Shirley was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church; she drove a school bus for Hanover County Schools for over 40 years and she was an avid seamstress and homemaker. A graveside service was conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, followed by a reception at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to At Home Care Hospice, 8149 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
