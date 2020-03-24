HALL

HALL, Shirley Davenport "Sissy," 88, was welcomed into Heaven Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hall; brothers, Sonny, Lawrence, William, Bobby Davenport; her parents; and cherished aunt, Annie Luttrell. Shirley is survived by her sister, Bettie Bowen (Stanley); her children, Sandra Provost (John), Gary Hall (Brenda), Brenda Bradley (Brad), Randy Hall (Darlene); her grandchildren, Jimmy Hall, Jamie Pocta, Brittany Brookes, Jonathan Bradley, Sarah Hall, Caroline Provost, Jennifer Bradley; her great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Branch, Baylor, Blake, Bradley; and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Shirley was raised in the Northern Neck of Virginia. She graduated from Farnham High School in 1949, where she was captain of her softball team. She graduated from Johnston Willis Nursing Program in 1952. Shirley served as a Registered Nurse for 45 years at Retreat Doctors' Hospital and then as a volunteer for 15 years following her retirement. She was a member of Ginter Park Baptist Church for over 50 years.  Shirley enjoyed gardening, music and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an independent woman, known for her selflessness. She had been a fighter her whole life. Even in her last months of battling heart disease, she fought to stay at her home on Craney Island Road. A memorial service was held Monday, March 16, at Cool Springs Baptist Church, with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Homes, Sunday, March 15. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060

