PASOWICZ

PASOWICZ, Shirley, 83, born April 10, 1937, passed away on June 1, 2020. She is survived by her children, Paul Pasowicz Jr., Michael Pasowicz and Kenneth Pasowicz; her sister, Debbie Reidelbach; brother, Michael Newcomb; sister-in-law, Mary Newcomb; and her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was a devoted lifetime member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. She went peaceably in her home in Mechanicsville, Va., surrounded by her family. Service to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leukemia Society.  

